State-by-state breakdown of hospital expenses per visit

North Dakota has the highest hospital expenses per patient visit in the U.S., with expenses rising more than 188 percent over a 10-year period, according to a recent analysis.

QuoteWizard Insurance News analyzed American Hospital Association data on hospital expense averages per visit in each state from 2009 to 2018 to determine which states have seen the largest increases in hospital expenses. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 50 states ranked by increases in average hospital expenses per visit between 2009 and 2018:

1. North Dakota: $3,573 (up 188.61 percent)

2. Wyoming: $2,472 (91.26 percent)

3. Wisconsin: $2,807 (72.31 percent)

4. Idaho: $2,966 (66.54 percent)

5. Vermont: $2,633 (66.02 percent)

6. New York: $2,894 (59.8 percent)

7. Nebraska: $2,140 (58.87 percent)

8. Connecticut: $3,481 (55.54 percent)

9. Minnesota: $2,048 (55.5 percent)

10. Illinois: $2,522 (53.22 percent)

11. West Virginia: $1,446 (51.89 percent)

12. Ohio: $2,702 (49.12 percent)

13. Kansas: $1,963 (46.06 percent)

14. Arkansas: $1,984 (45.78 percent)

15. Tennessee: $2,013 (45.76 percent)

16. New Mexico: $2,826 (42.37 percent)

17. California: $3,180 (42.03 percent)

18. Kentucky: $2,020 (40.86 percent)

19. Colorado: $2,931 (40.51 percent)

20. Pennsylvania: $1,892 (39.53 percent)

21. Oregon: $3,426 (39.32 percent)

22. Michigan: $1,991 (38.36 percent)

23. Texas: $2,664 (37.04 percent)

24. Utah: $2,883 (37.02 percent)

25. Hawaii: $2,235 (34.96 percent)

26. Louisiana: $2,054 (34.95 percent)

27. Oklahoma: $1,939 (34.56 percent)

28. Washington: $3,385 (34.54 percent)

29. Maine: $1,785 (34.11 percent)

30. Arizona: $2,482 (32.44 percent)

31. Indiana: $2,391 (31.66 percent)

32. South Dakota: $2,053 (31.35 percent)

33. New Jersey: $2,399 (31.24 percent)

34. North Carolina: $2,050 (29.83 percent)

35. New Hampshire: $2,400 (28.27 percent)

36. Georgia: $1,607 (27.34 percent)

37. Virginia: $2,435 (23.6 percent)

38. Florida: $2,105 (23.32 percent)

39. Alabama: $1,582 (22.26 percent)

40. South Carolina: $2,052 (17.59 percent)

41. Missouri: $2,101 (17.44 percent)

42. Mississippi: $1,472 (16.36 percent)

43. Massachusetts: $2,390 (15.68 percent)

44. Rhode Island: $2,509 (12.26 percent)

45. Montana: $1,599 (10.73 percent)

46. Iowa: $1,595 (10.61 percent)

47. Nevada: $2,213 (9.66 percent)

48. Delaware: $2,062 (5.53 percent)

49. Maryland: $2,080 (-0.62 percent)

50. Alaska: $2,188 (-7.05 percent)

