Samaritan Medical Center extends furloughs for 128 employees

Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center has extended furloughs for 128 staff members, according to WWNY-TV.

Hospital officials said there is no particular time frame for the extension, but they are evaluating the situation weekly.

In April, Samaritan Medical Center furloughed more than 200 workers to help offset revenue losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some employees were called back to work in early June when elective procedures resumed.

