As vulnerable rural hospitals turn to private management companies to stay afloat, some are seeing their financial challenges exacerbated by the very management companies promising aid, according to an investigation by The Frontier and ProPublica.

Five things to know:

1. The publications cited one example that involved private management firm Alliance Health Southwest Oklahoma, which has now ceased operations. In July 2017, Alliance secured a $1 million annual contract to manage Mangum (Okla.) Regional Medical Center. The 18-bed hospital needed financial assistance until it could bring in enough revenue to pay its bills.

2. However, The Frontier and ProPublica found a month later, Alliance's CEO Frank Avignone informed the hospital's board that his company didn't have money. Mr. Avignone said Alliance needed a line of credit, and the bank needed Mangum Regional's permission to use the hospital's incoming payments as collateral, according to the report.

3. With little elsewhere to turn, the board members agreed. Alliance borrowed millions from the bank over the following year and a half, and paid itself and other related businesses. It used $4 million from Medicare to help pay down the line of credit, The Frontier and ProPublica found.

4. Now, Mangum Regional is suing Alliance for fraud and taking away money from the hospital. Alliance disputes the allegations and is suing Mangum Regional for $1 million in management fees.

5. Mangum isn't the only Oklahoma hospital to see its financial challenges increase after seeking help from Alliance. In October 2018, Alliance-managed Pauls Valley (Okla.) Regional Medical Center closed after failing to raise enough money to keep its doors open. While city leaders claimed Alliance's mismanagement led to the closure, Mr. Avignone said rural hospitals face unique financial challenges and Alliance did the best it could.

