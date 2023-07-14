Prisma Health to outsource 689 jobs

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has entered into a partnership with Compass One Healthcare to provide environmental services. As a result of the deal, the health system will terminate the employment of 689 environmental services workers at the end of August, though every individual will have the opportuinity to continue their role as a Compass One Healthcare employee, according to a WARN notice filed with the state July 13.

Prisma employees currently working in environmental positions will be given "an opportunity to become part of the Compass One team if they are interested" and "no positions will be eliminated" as part of the transitions, according to a press release on the partnership shared with The State.

Most of the employment changes will involve people in Richland County and Greenville County, though it's unclear which specific Prisma Health facilities will be affected.

The 18-hospital system is the state's largest healthcare organization and employs nearly 30,000 people.

Editor's note: This article was updated July 14 at 5:15 p.m. CT to clarify additional details of the deal.