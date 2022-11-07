Paoli Hospital receives over $2M to expand emergency department

Paoli (Pa.) Hospital, operated by Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, has received over $2 million in pandemic-related funds, which will allow the location to expand its emergency department, according to a Nov. 7 report from the Daily Local News.

The hospital, located about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia and the only trauma center in Chester County, is now planning to expand its 28-room emergency department with a further eight treatment rooms.

The total of $2.08 million in funding will aim to keep patients properly treated amid overcrowding pressure caused by closures at other hospitals in the area, the report said.

The hospital was named among the 148 best hospitals in the country, according to a Money and Leapfrog Group ranking. Hospitals were eligible to receive such an award because of their Leapfrog A safety grade status.