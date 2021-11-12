Oschner's net income spikes by more than 15%

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health saw net income of $154.4 million for the first nine months of the year, a 15.8 percent increase from the same period in 2020, according to its quarterly financial results.

Its total revenue was more than $4.3 billion, a 37.5 percent increase from 2020. A large part of this revenue is from patient service revenue, which was more than $3 billion, a 55 percent increase from 2020.

Total expenses increased in 2021 compared to 2020. Expenses were more than $4.2 billion, a 41.4 percent increase. This was from a rise in salaries and wages, benefits, medical services to outside providers, medical supplies and services, and other operating expenses. Depreciation and interest also rose.