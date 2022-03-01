One-quarter of Gen Z, millennials skip housing payments for medical debt

Twenty-five percent of Generation Z and 23 percent of millennials skipped rent or mortgage payments because of medical debt, according to a survey by HealthCare.com published Feb. 18.

HealthCare.com surveyed 2,852 U.S. adults aged 18 and older between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 2021.

Four additional findings:

1. Twenty-one percent of Generation Xers skipped rent or mortgage payments because of medical debt, while 14 percent of the silent generation and 12 percent of baby boomers said the same.

2. More than half of millennials said medical debt hurt their credit score, compared to 48 percent of Gen X, 45 percent of the silent generation, 43 percent of baby boomers and 37 percent of Gen Z.

3. Sixty-eight percent of Gen Z respondents with health insurance who incurred medical debt said their insurance did not cover the service they received. This compares to 59 percent of the silent generation, 45 percent of millennials, 41 percent of Gen X and 36 percent of baby boomers.

4. Sixty percent of U.S. adults with incomes from $0-$9,999 had their medical debt sent to collectors, compared to 52 percent of adults with incomes from $10,000-$24,999, 49 percent of adults with incomes from $25,000-$49,999, 43 percent of adults with incomes from $50,000-$74,999 and 41 percent of adults with incomes from $75,000-$99,999.

