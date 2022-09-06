Ohio State medical school sees record $367M in research funding

The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus received a record $367.7 million to fund research during the fiscal year 2022.

This marks a 22 percent increase from the $301.3 million awarded for research during fiscal year 2021, according to a Sept. 6 news release. A large portion of the funding during fiscal year 2022, more than $200 million, is from the National Institutes of Health.

The funds are supporting studies on traumatic brain injury, gene therapy, and medication safety.

"Our goal is to pioneer life-altering biomedical discoveries and their translation into breakthrough healthcare," said Carol Bradford, MD, dean of Ohio State's medical school and vice president for health sciences at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Patients at Ohio State benefit significantly from these discoveries, receiving cutting edge care from some of the most brilliant and compassionate faculty physicians and healthcare professionals in the nation."