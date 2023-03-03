Ohio lawmakers push for more hospital price transparency

Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill modeled after a Colorado law that went into effect last year that aims to increase hospital price transparency, NBC affiliate WCMH reported Feb. 14.

The bill would prohibit hospitals that are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws from:

Referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collectors.

Using the state court system to obtain judgment for an outstanding medical debt.

Filing negative credit reports against patients for outstanding medical bills.

Colorado's law went into effect Aug. 10.