Oak Street Health prices IPO at $21

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based primary care provider for Medicare beneficiaries, priced its initial public offering of 15.6 million shares at $21 per share.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Aug. 5. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 10.

The company said it originally planned to offer the same number of shares at a range of $15 to $17, but raised the price, according to Renaissance Capital, a capital market firm specializing in pre-IPO research.

Oak Street Health is trading under the symbol "OSH."

