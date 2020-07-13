Oak Street Health files for IPO

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based primary care provider for seniors, filed an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission July 10.

In its IPO, Oak Street Health said it "reimagined the approach to" caring for Medicare patients with chronic illnesses through a platform that focuses on health outcomes and lowering wasteful spending.

The IPO comes as Oak Street Health expands its national footprint. The company, which was founded in 2012, said in February that it would expand to more than 50 primary care clinics across nine states. Oak Street most recently announced new locations in New York and Mississippi.

The company plans to sell $100 million worth of shares.

