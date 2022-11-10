Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5.

The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"We are extraordinarily grateful to Drs. Scott and Nan Hayworth for their exceptional support," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said at the event. "Their commitment to Northern Westchester Hospital for almost a half-century helped it become a sophisticated, high-quality hospital. Their philanthropic investment will modernize the Maternal Child Health Unit so we can continue to provide high-caliber programs for women and families."

The annual gala drew over 700 supporters.