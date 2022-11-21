MUSC Health, UpStream partner on improving equity for underserved and patients with chronic conditions

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleson has partnered with healthcare risk management company UpStream with the aim of improving health equity for underserved patients and patients with chronic conditions.

The partnership will focus on improving care coordination for Medicare patients across South Carolina. UpStream is a participant in the ACO REACH alternative payment model, according to a Nov. 21 UpStream news release.

In the UpStream model, pharmacists are embedded into primary care providers' practices with nurse coordinators who perform home visits for patients.

"UpStream will enhance our physicians' capabilities to provide better care for our patients, especially for vulnerable seniors in underserved communities who will benefit from this level of coordination," MUSC Health CEO Patrick Cawley, MD, said. "And, importantly, our collective success is closely tied to producing good patient outcomes and reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, which is a win-win for patients, providers and health systems."