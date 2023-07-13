Mount Sinai Miami enjoys improved outlook, ratings affirmed

Mount Sinai Medical Center of Greater Miami enjoyed a boost to its outlook from stable to positive, Fitch Ratings said July 12.

Ratings for the 664-bed hospital and system based in Miami Beach were affirmed at "A-."

The outlook revision comes as the system is planning to complete a new $300 million cancer center in December 2025. The center is seen as a positive addition, Fitch said.

"While the project placed pressure on key metrics, Fitch believes MSMC can absorb the project while continuing to build its liquidity given its solid operating performance and strong support from its foundation," according to the research note.

The new center will also likely strengthen the system's market position.