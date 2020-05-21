MedPAC names new chair

The Government Accountability Office appointed a new chair to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which analyzes key cost and quality issues affecting Medicare.

Michael Chernew, PhD, a healthcare policy professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, will become MedPAC's new chair. Current chair Francis Crosson's, MD, term expires in 2020.



MedPAC also appointed two other members: Betty Rambur, PhD, RN, a nursing leader at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, and Wayne Riley, MD, a president and professor at the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City. Their terms expire in April 2023.



Two additional members were reappointed to MedPAC: David Grabowski, PhD, a professor at Harvard Medical School, and Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, a leader at Tufts University in Boston.



View the full release here.

