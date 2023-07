Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health is proposing an offer of $600 million in senior secured notes due 2030.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to repurchase or redeem all of Lifepoint's outstanding 6.75 percent senior secured notes due 2025, according to a July 31 news release.

The notes will be fully guaranteed by Lifepoint and its subsidiaries.