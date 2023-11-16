Inova taps new staffing vendor following Envision's bankruptcy

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has signed a deal with U.S. Acute Care Solutions to take over the emergency care team at its Fairfax, Va., emergency department after its former vendor, Envision Healthcare, filed for bankruptcy, Washington Business Journal reported Nov. 16.

Envision, a physician staffing company, filed for bankruptcy in May due to a large debt burden. Inova's contract with Envision is due at the end of 2023. To ensure that the health system would be able to retain the 137 clinicians at the Fairfax emergency room, Inova signed the deal with U.S. Acute Care Solutions.

Envision, which completed its restructuring in November, is working with the health system on a "smooth handoff of responsibilities."