Henry Ford invests in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Detroit, Mich.-based Henry Ford Health System will partner with DTE Energy, an energy company also based in Detroit, to cut down its greenhouse gas emissions over the next 10 years.

The health system will buy wind and solar energy from DTE, according to a Dec. 14 news release. Starting in 2023, Henry Ford's goal is 10 percent of the total electricity bought from DTE will be from Michigan-made renewable energy, with the goal of increasing this to 100 percent by 2029.

The first purchase will decrease the system's greenhouse gas emissions by about 13,536 metric tons. This is equal to taking away 2,944 passenger vehicles every year, according to the release.

In addition to purchasing wind and solar energy, Henry Ford is working with DTE on lighting replacement and HVAC upgrades.

"Sustainability is an integral part of building strong, healthy communities," said Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and COO at Henry Ford. "At Henry Ford, health equity is at the foundation of everything we do. It's an unfortunate fact that low-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately impacted by poor environmental conditions, which are exacerbated by climate change.

"By investing in clean, renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, we aim to address health disparities and the growing impacts of climate change regionwide, especially in our historically marginalized communities."