Healthcare deals increased by 56% in 2021, report finds

Healthcare deal volumes grew by 56 percent in the 12 months through Nov. 15 compared with the same period in 2020, especially in physician medical groups, managed care and rehabilitation subsectors, a recent PwC report found.

Although there were high multiples in 2021, deals continued steadily, according to the report. There were also nine megadeals of at least $5 billion. PwC expects this megadeal activity to continue into 2022.

The deals were powered largely by factors such as capital availability and regulatory pressures, the report said.

Physician medical groups saw 400 deals during the period, compared with the 200-250 deals that were closed during the same period in 2017-19.