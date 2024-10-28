HCA sets quarterly dividend

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's board of directors authorized a $0.66 per share cash dividend to be paid on Dec. 27.

The dividend will be paid to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 13, according to an Oct. 25 regulatory filing.

HCA released its third quarter earnings report Oct. 25. The system posted an operating income of $1.9 billion (10.9% operating margin) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from an operating income of $1.6 billion (10.1% margin) over the same period last year.







