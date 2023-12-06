HCA Florida opens freestanding ER

In an effort to continue expansion across the state, Miami-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital has opened a new freestanding emergency room.

HCA Florida Cutler Bay Emergency features 11 private treatment rooms, a digital ultrasound, digital diagnostic and portable X-rays, an on-site laboratory, and computed tomography capabilities, a Dec. 4 release shared with Becker's revealed.

Open 24/7 and 365 days a year, the freestanding ER will be staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and nurses, treating adults and children for different general and specific conditions like infections, chest pain and injuries.

"HCA Florida Kendall Hospital is known for providing the highest level of emergency care in Miami. We are excited to bring that clinical expertise to adults and children in Cutler Bay and the surrounding communities," Ben Harris, CEO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, said in the release.

Part of HCA Florida Healthcare, Kendall Hospital has a network of over 750 physician specialties and is one of two level 1 adult trauma centers in Miami-Dade County verified by the American College of Surgeons, according to the release.