Harford (Conn.) HealthCare has seen its current debt assigned an "AA" rating, up from "A," S&P Global said Aug. 23.

The outlook is stable at the new rating. The system also had new debt rated at "A."

The seven-hospital system reported an operating gain of $2.6 million on revenue of $2.9 billion for the six months ending March 31. Overall net income totaled $67.2 million.