Florida hospital gets $8.5M gift

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received its third gift from Michelle and Michael Hagerty — philanthropists and Boca Raton residents — toward its $250 million Keeping the Promise campaign.

The most recent gift was $5 million, bringing the couple's total donation to $8.5 million, according to a news release from the hospital. The prior two donations were $2.5 million and $1 million.

In honor of their donations, the hospital is renaming its graduate medical center the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.

"Michelle and Michael Hagerty are deeply embedded in our mission at Boca Raton Regional Hospital," CEO Lincoln Mendez said. "When donors make repeated gifts to our capital campaign, it's clear they believe in our vision for the future. We are grateful for their role in the success of the campaign and their demonstration of faith in our campus initiative is irreplaceable."

The campaign has raised $212 million so far, the news release said. The money will go toward its expansion and renovation plans, which include a new patient tower.