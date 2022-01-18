Fitch Ratings upgraded 95 US public finance ratings, downgraded 91 in 2021

Fitch Ratings upgrades outpaced downgrades in 2021, with 95 U.S. public finance ratings upgraded and 91 downgraded, according to a Jan. 18 report.

In 2020, 101 were upgraded and 181 were downgraded. By the end of 2021, 3.7 percent of annual credit reviews were upgrades while 1.3 percent were downgrades.

More than 88 percent of rating outlooks or watches were stable in 2021. U.S. states, nonprofit hospitals and higher education sectors saw the most trends improving, according to the report.

Recovery continued in 2021, albeit slowly, as vaccines became available and COVID-19 restrictions were loosened. Fitch Ratings anticipates slower but above average U.S. economic growth in 2022 and expects inflation and supply chain disruptions to cause challenges.

The recent COVID-19 surge and expenditure growth, especially with labor shortages and wage pressure, are a concern for hospitals.