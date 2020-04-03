Conifer to close Kentucky office, lay off 136

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is closing one office in Louisville, Ky., downsizing another, and laying off 136 employees, according to Louisville Business First.

Conifer will lay off 72 employees on May 29 when it closes its office at 200 Abraham Flexner Way in Louisville. The company will lay off an additional 64 employees in May and June as it downsizes another office in Louisville, according to the report, which cited a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filed with the state.

The layoffs come after the University of Louisville's Nov. 1 purchase of Jewish Hospital and other facilities owned by Louisville-based KentuckyOne Health, which used Conifer for revenue cycle management.

"Since the purchase of the former KentuckyOne facilities, it has been our intent to bring these functions in house," a U of L Health spokesperson said in an email to Louisville Business First. "We are currently in the process of interviewing impacted Conifer employees to discuss career opportunities within U of L Health."

U of L Health CEO Tom Miller said in December that billing delays at the KentuckyOne Health facilities were due, in part, to working with Conifer, according to the report.

