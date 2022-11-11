Congressional committee wants investigation into hospital price transparency

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce has urged the Government Accountability Office to investigate hospital compliance with price transparency rules that took effect Jan. 1, 2021, after reports of low hospital compliance and some hospitals' total lack of compliance.

An August report on 2,000 hospitals from PatientRightsAdvocate.org found that only 16 percent of hospitals complied with the final rule, 101 hospitals (5.1 percent) did not post standard charges files and were in total non-compliance, and two of the largest hospital chains in the country are not complying.

The final rule requires hospitals to make public charges for the most "shoppable" services in a consumer-friendly format, but the congressional committee argues that many hospitals are making it challenging for consumers to access price data and compare prices.

"We are concerned that some hospitals are making it difficult for consumers to access this information," the congressional committee wrote in a Nov. 4 letter to the GAO. "Some hospitals are requiring consumers to input personally-identifiable information or specific plan information, in clear violation of the final rule. Some hospitals are also burying the information deep in their websites or requiring consumers to search through multiple pages and subpages to find the information."

The congressional committee has called on the GAO to report on:

1. To what extent hospitals are complying with the requirement to make public a machine-readable file containing a list of standard charges for all items and services, including gross charges, the discount cash price, the payer-specific negotiated charges, and the de-identified minimum and maximum negotiated charges for all items and services.

2. To what extent hospitals are complying with the requirements regarding the online posting of a machine-readable list of hospital standards and charges, as well as a consumer-friendly list of the 300 shoppable services and their prices.

3. To what extent that hospitals' price information is easily accessible for consumers, including whether the price information is readily displayed.

4. How CMS is monitoring and enforcing hospital compliance with the final rule, including what steps it is taking to ensure compliance and what action is taken against noncompliant hospitals.