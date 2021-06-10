CHS paid no federal corporate income taxes last year

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems paid no federal corporate income tax in the most recent fiscal year, according to a new report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

For the report, the nonpartisan think tank conducted an analysis of annual financial reports filed by the largest publicly traded U.S.-based corporations for the most recent fiscal year. The report lists 55 U.S. companies that paid no corporate federal income taxes in fiscal year 2020.

For CHS, the company saw $323 million in pre-tax income in the most recent fiscal year, and received $1 million in tax rebates.



Becker's Hospital Review reached out to CHS for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.