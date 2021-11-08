Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new hospital after donor

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.

In total, $65 million out of a $75 million goal has been raised for the 250,000-square-foot facility, according to a Nov. 8 news release. It will open in King of Prussia, Pa., in early 2022.

Mr. Middleman is the president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage and a member of the hospital's Foundation Board of Overseers, a philanthropic group of volunteers. Freedom Mortgage will also donate toys to children at the hospital.

"We are honored our gift has enabled CHOP to expand and open a second hospital that will offer children in the suburbs of Philadelphia world class pediatric care," Mr. Middleman said. "We are a family that takes pride in supporting local communities across the country where our company, Freedom Mortgage, operates."