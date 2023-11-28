California hospital up for $105M bond approval

Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital could be on the upcoming March 5 primary ballot for a $105 million bond measure approval, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported Nov. 27.

If approved, the funding would go toward projects to improve both the hospital and healthcare facilities in it. The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District board of directors will consider a resolution to place the bond measure on the March 5 ballot during a meeting Nov. 29.

"For several months, the District has been engaged in a process to determine and prioritize facility needs, including a voter survey as well as significant community and stakeholder outreach," a Watsonville Community staff member told Santa Cruz Sentinel. "The process has now concluded, and a local hospital improvement measure, if approved by voters, will provide necessary funding to make needed hospital and healthcare improvements at Watsonville Community Hospital."

A majority of the five board members is needed to approve the resolution for the ballot. If approved, the bond measure will need 66.67% approval votes from Pajaro Valley Health Care District residents to go into effect.