California hospital $105M bond approved for primary ballot

Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital's $105 million bond measure will be on the upcoming March 5 primary ballot following a unanimous decision during a Pajaro Valley Healthcare District board of directors meeting, CBS 46 reported Nov. 29.

If approved, the funds would support hospital and healthcare facility improvement projects. Stephen Gray, CEO of Watsonville Community Hospital, told the publication these funds would also act as a financial turnaround plan after the hospital lost $30 million in 2021 and is expected to see losses around $6 million to $10 million this year.

"It would benefit the community a great deal, because we would have additional services, additional capacity to take care of people here in their community," Mr. Gray told the publication.

Funding would also allow the hospital to save $3 million in rent payments. The bond measure will now need a 66.67% voter approval from district residents to go into effect.