Board explores ways to reopen California hospital

Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital closed in December, but hospital board members are still meeting two to three times a week in an attempt to find ways to resume service, ABC affiliate KFSN reported Feb. 10.

In January, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect its assets, according to KFSN. However, the board said it will initiate the bankruptcy process only as a last resort.

"We need to get medical reimbursement rates up. We're not being paid what it costs us to take care of a patient," Deidre DaSilva, chair of the hospital's board of trustees, told KFSN.