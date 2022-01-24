Bayada Home Health to close 4 offices, lay off 682 employees

Moorestown, N.J.-based Bayada Home Health Care will close four offices in Florida April 1 and lay off 682 employees, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported Jan. 24.

The layoffs will affect 306 employees at Bayada's Brooksville location, 150 in Brandon, 144 in Port Richey, 79 in Clearwater and three remote workers, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices.

The affected employees are mostly home health aides, according to the Business Journal.