Ballad Health improves operating margin

Ballad Health, a 21-hospital system based in Johnson City, Tenn., reported a higher operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 than in the same period a year earlier.

The health system said revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was up 2.4 percent year over year. Revenue growth outpaced expenses, which were up 2.2 percent from the year prior.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Ballad Health invested $34 million into several capital projects, including the transition to an Epic EHR system, building improvements and diagnostic and treatment equipment.

Ballad Health ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with an operating margin of 1.5 percent compared to 1.3 percent in the same period of the year prior.

Ballad was created in 2018 through the merger of Kingsport, Tenn.-based Wellmont Health System and Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance.

