Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospital CFO says reimbursement a top challenge

Pamela Hess, CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospital, discussed reimbursement challenges the hospital is experiencing and upcoming projects it has on a recent episode of "Becker's Healthcare Podcast."

Here is an excerpt from the podcast. Click here to download the full episode.

Editor's note: This response was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are some of the top issues that are consuming most of your time and energy today?

Pamela Hess: [One] thing would be reimbursement from our managed care companies. We see a lot of surgeries moving to the outpatient arena, and of course as that happens, reimbursement obviously goes down. So that's been our biggest challenge: … How do we maximize the surgery that we keep in the hospital so we can focus on those that truly need inpatient stay? And then how do we — on the ones that are really deemed outpatient, but they're still in the hospital with us — how do we use all of our efforts to get the patient in, taken care of and out in a timely manner? So we can obviously take care of the most patients we can for the dollars we're seeing.