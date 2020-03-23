Allegheny Health Network's annual operating income nearly doubles

Allegheny Health Network, a nine-hospital system based in Pittsburgh, saw its annual operating income nearly double year over year, according to recently released financial documents.

Four things to know:

1. Allegheny Health Network also saw its operating income increase in 2019, to $21.89 million. This is nearly double the $11.23 million posted in 2018.

2. The health system recorded revenue of $3.57 billion in 2019, up from $3.28 billion in 2018.

3. Year over year, expenses rose for Allegheny Health Network. In 2019, the system recorded $3.55 billion. In 2018 the system recorded $3.27 billion in expenses.

4. Overall, the health system recorded a net income of $98.15 million in 2019. This compares to 2.84 million in 2018.

More articles on healthcare finance:

'This is going to be the death blow': Coronavirus threatens to shut hundreds of rural hospitals

Northwell Health delays bill payments for patients affected by COVID-19

Pennsylvania hospital furloughs employees not directly caring for patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.