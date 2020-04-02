AHA seeks $25K per hospital bed from emergency relief fund

The American Hospital Association is asking HHS and CMS to quickly distribute funds that were designated for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last week.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides more than $100 billion to reimburse hospitals and other providers for expenses or lost revenues related to COVID-19. The AHA wants Medicare Administrative Contractors to immediately distribute the funds.

"We recognize that standing up a process for the MACs over time to directly distribute funds based on hospital applications is not an easy or quick task," the AHA said in a March 31 letter to HHS and CMS. "Therefore, we ask HHS and CMS to direct the MACs to immediately distribute funds to every hospital in the U.S. at the rate of $25,000 per bed, and $30,000 per bed for 'hot spots.'"

The AHA estimates that the distribution of the funds would total about $23 billion, not including the additional funding for hot spots.

"While our members continue to do everything they can to address COVID-19 cases, quickly making these funds available would help them continue to put the health and safety of patients and personnel first, and in many cases, may actually ensure they are able to keep their doors open," the AHA said.



