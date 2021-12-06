A quarter of federal money for Pennsylvania rural hospitals went to UPMC

Of the $288 million given to Pennsylvania medical centers in November by the American Rescue Plan, Pittsburgh-based UPMC received $67 million despite being on track to make more than $1 billion in profits this year, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Dec. 6.

Out of the funding that went to 96 Pennsylvania hospitals, only a little over half was given to 38 rural hospitals. The remainder went to urban hospitals, the report also found.

UPMC has more rural hospitals than any other health system in the state, with 10 locations. But UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside — which is not in a rural community — received one of the largest payouts with $6 million.

The reason money went to hospitals in urban communities is because money was provided based on where the patient is from, not the location of the hospital.

"Since UPMC is the largest provider in the Commonwealth, with a high percentage of rural residents, it only makes sense that UPMC would be the recipient of a higher amount of ARP Rural payments," UPMC spokesperson Susan Manko told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

UPMC did not respond to Becker's request for comment by the time of publication.