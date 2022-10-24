79% of business leaders expect recession; 35% are prepared

Seventy-nine percent of C-suite leaders and senior executives expect a recession, though only 35 percent feel "very prepared" for it, according to an Aon survey released Oct. 20.

In September, the global professional services firm surveyed 815 C-suite, partner, senior executive and executive respondents from companies with more than 500 employees. Respondents spanned the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Other key findings from the survey: