79% of business leaders expect recession; 35% are prepared

Seventy-nine percent of C-suite leaders and senior executives expect a recession, though only 35 percent feel "very prepared" for it, according to an Aon survey released Oct. 20.
In September, the global professional services firm surveyed 815 C-suite, partner, senior executive and executive respondents from companies with more than 500 employees. Respondents spanned the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
Other key findings from the survey:
- Sixty-two percent of leaders who said they are "very prepared" for a recession have increased their risk assessment.
- Forty-two percent of very prepared leaders said they are focused on attracting and retaining talent, compared to 20 percent of less-prepared leaders.
- Seventy-three percent of well-prepared leaders said the pandemic improved their confidence by preparing them to respond quickly in a crisis.
- Forty-nine percent of very prepared leaders said they spend a "great deal" of time assessing climate change, compared to 26 percent of less-prepared leaders.