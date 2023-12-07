7 recent hospital service cuts, closures

Many hospitals and health systems are continuing to make significant changes due to continued financial challenges and restructuring.

Here are seven recent hospital service cuts, transfers and closures that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 1:

1. Dallas-based Steward Health Care shared plans Dec. 4 to close their Stoughton, Mass.-based New England Sinai Hospital in spring 2024 due to financial challenges and "chronic low reimbursement rates" for Medicare and Medicaid services.

2. Banner Health is shutting down its hospice operations in the Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., metropolitan areas. The 30-hospital system is transferring 100 employees and patients to Hospice of the Valley, a nonprofit provider.

3. After a three-year process, Windham (Conn.) Hospital, part of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, has received state approval to end its labor and delivery services. Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford and Sharon Hospital have also applied to the state for labor and delivery unit closure and are currently under consideration.

4. Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health closed two of its urgent care clinics in Portage and Valparaiso on Dec. 1.

5. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital shuttered its Centers for Women and Children Greenspoint location Dec. 1, with plans to shut down its Southwest Houston location June 30, 2024. Reasons for the closure were not provided, but a TCH spokesperson told Becker's that the health system has plans to expand care access in the region.

6. UnitedHealth Group's Optum confirmed to Becker's on Nov. 8 the closure of seven MedExpress Urgent Care Clinics in Florida and Minnesota as a response to local market conditions.

7. Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health closed its home care and hospice service lines. Patient intake ended Nov. 2, and transfer of all patients to another organization's care happened by Dec. 2. Additionally, 26 employees were reportedly laid off following the closure.