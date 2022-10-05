7 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations or grants since Sept. 28:

Washington, D.C.-based Whitman-Walker Health was awarded $2 million from the National Institutes of Health's Office of AIDS Research for a new research center.



UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh received a $5 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation for a pediatric cancer research institute.



Ellsworth, Maine-based Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital achieved its $1 million fundraising goal through donations to modernize its facility.



Rugby, N.D.-based Heart of America Hospital was given a $750,000 donation from Central Mutual Insurance Company to go towards its new facility.



Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics Foundation received a $1.4 million gift for a new infusion center on behalf of Don and Margaret Long.



Variety-The Children's Charity awarded more than $144,000 to MercyOne Central Iowa in Des Moines for its MercyOne Children's Hospital and MercyOne House of Mercy.



The University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine was gifted $50 million for a new autoimmune care center.