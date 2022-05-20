6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several philanthropic gifts have been made to hospitals and health systems so far in May for capital projects, to expand care or to improve finances. Here are six reported on by Becker's:

1. Businessman pledges $50M to U of Houston medical school

University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns Landry's restaurants as well as the NBA's Houston Rockets, and his family. The school has been renamed the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine.

2. Couple donates $20M to Nuvance Health for new pavilion

Nuvance Health has received a $20 million donation toward Norwalk Hospital's new patient pavilion, the Danbury, Conn.-based health system said May 12.

3. California hospital receives $25M gift

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital received a $25 million donation from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation of the Cherng family, the founders of Panda Express.

4. $50M gift to expand spine care at NewYork-Presbyterian

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian received a $50 million donation to expand its Och Spine program.

5. Hospital near closure receives another donation

Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center has received a $2 million donation from Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust as it fights to stay open, WKRG reported May 10.

6. Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous.