6 planned hospital reopenings

A former Steward-owned hospital is set to reopen in Pennsylvania and BradenHealth recently purchased two hospitals with plans to restore services.

Here are six planned hospital reopenings that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 6:

1. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital, a former Dallas-based Steward Health Care facility that closed in early January, will reopen under Tenor Health Foundation and begin accepting patients March 18.

Tenor Health will operate the hospital under Steward's former license while it pursues a change in ownership to transfer licensing "at a later date," a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a March 17 statement shared with Becker's. Tenor Health has been working to retain and recruit employees for the hospital, which will be fully staffed prior to welcoming patients. It also plans to share a phased reopening plan for the hospital in the coming weeks.

2. The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative — an independent nonprofit organization — finalized a purchase agreement March 13 with Hospital Sisters Health System for the St. Joseph's Hospital building in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Last year, Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS closed St. Joseph's and Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., terminating its presence in Western Wisconsin. The cooperative has 90 days to complete due diligence to determine the financial feasibility of reopening the facility. If viable, it could welcome patients to the St. Joseph's campus by winter 2025.

3. Jamestown, Tenn.-based Phoenix Rural Health secured a lease for a hospital facility in Jellico, Tenn., with plans to reopen it as a rural emergency hospital in six to eight months. Since opening in 2020, Jellico has closed multiple times and has been managed by three different companies. The hospital ceased operations in March.

4. Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital is aiming to open early this year. The 106-bed acute care hospital closed in January 2023 and filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2023. American Advanced Management took over operations of the shuttered hospital in April.

Madera Community Hospital CEO Steve Stark said in October that they were aiming to reopen the hospital by mid-December, but that timeline was delayed due to more-than-expected renovation work and IV fluid shortages.

5. Greensboro, N.C.-based BradenHealth acquired Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn. on Dec. 25 with plans to rebuild the facility and restore its services.

The hospital closed in 2020, citing several factors, including the pandemic's effect on staff, poor financial conditions and low patient volume. Braden Health said reconstruction work was set to begin immediately.

6. BradenHealth in November purchased the building of a former hospital in Stuart, Va., with plans to restore services. Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County closed in 2017. The building was acquired by Chicago-based Foresight Health in 2022, but the company scrapped its plan to reopen the facility earlier in 2024.

BradenHealth purchased the building through a public auction as a real estate-only transaction. The new owner plans to reopen the facility as a full-service hospital and emergency department.