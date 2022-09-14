5 recent donations to hospitals or care centers

The following are hospitals or care centers that have received donations since Sept. 7:

The Damien Center in Indianapolis, a care center for those living with HIV, received $500,000 from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation for its $30 million expansion project.



Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope, a cancer center, has received $25 million for its expansion into Orange County, Calif., from philanthropists Julia and George Argyros.



The Medical University of South Carolina was gifted 6 acres of land valued at $4.85 million for its new MUSC Health Sea Islands Medical Pavilion by Kiawah Partners. It currently has $9.5 million in overall confirmed donations.



The new University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley Cancer and Surgery Center will receive $145 million from the University of Texas System Board of Regents and $1 million from the city of McAllen, Texas.



Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million donation from philanthropists Stuart and Molly Sloan.