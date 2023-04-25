5 HCA execs' stock transactions

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital operator in the country and recently reported a first-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.
HCA executives are active in buying and offloading the company's publicly traded stock.
Here are five HCA executives' stock transactions from this year:
- Kathryn Torres, senior vice president of payer contracting and alignment, sold 4,473 shares at a market value of $1,289,913.
- CIO Martin Paslick exercised 6,340 shares at a price of $81.96 per share.
- Deborah Reiner, senior VP of marketing and communications, disposed of 1,246 shares at a value of $262.84 per share.
- Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Kathleen Whalen disposed of 1,734 shares at a value of $263.61 per share.
- In February, HCA CFO Bill Rutherford sold $7,745,700 worth of stock.