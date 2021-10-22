4 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Here are four recent donations to healthcare organizations reported by Becker's since Oct. 8.

1. Former HCA Healthcare CEO gives $10M to medical school

The former CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and his wife made a $10 million donation to Belmont University's medical school, the university announced Oct. 20.

2. Sarasota Memorial gets $10M donation from Target chair, wife

Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell and his wife, Martha Cornell, donated $10 million Oct. 20 to the Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation to create a new behavioral health facility.

3. Cape Cod Hospital gets record $10M donation

Cape Cod Hospital received its biggest donation in history of $10 million from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust, which will go toward a new four-story tower for cancer and cardiology services, the Cape Cod Times reported Oct. 15.

4. Atrium Health donates $5M for rural healthcare

Although the partnership between Atrium Health and Morganton, N.C.-based Blue Ridge HealthCare has ended, Atrium is donating $5 million to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation to improve rural healthcare.