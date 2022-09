319 price transparency compliant hospitals, by state

An August report from patientrightsadvocate.org found that 319 of 2,000 hospitals it reviewed were compliant with the federal price transparency law that went into effect in January 2021.

Here is the breakdown of complaint hospitals by state:

Alaska: 1

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center

Alabama: 5

Andalusia Health

Flowers Hospital (Dothan)

Gadsden Regional Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham)

Huntsville Hospital

Arkansas: 6

Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado)

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

Saint Mary's Regional Health System (Russellville)

Unity Health-White County Medical Center (Searcy)

Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Arizona: 10

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital (Phoenix)

Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista)

Chandler Regional Medical Center

Flagstaff Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Mercy Gilbert Medical Center (Gilbert)

Northwest Medical Center-Sahuarita (Sahuarita)

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)

Valley View Medical Center (Fort Mohave)

Yavapai Regional Medical Center-West (Prescott)

California: 20

Adventist Health Sonora

Adventist Health St. Helena

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Community Hospital of San Bernardino

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

Mark Twain Medical Center (San Andreas)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mercy Medical Center (Merced)

Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta

Mercy Medical Center Redding

Mercy San Juan Medical Center (Carmichael)

Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego

St. Bernardine Medical Center (San Bernardino)

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff)

St. Mary Medical Center (Long Beach)

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco)

Stanford Hospital

Woodland Memorial Hospital

Colorado: 1

Middle Park Health Kremmling

District of Columbia: 2

George Washington University Hospital

Sibley Memorial Hospital

Delaware: 3

Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus (Dover)

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)

Beebe Healthcare (Lewes)

Florida: 26

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

AdventHealth Connerton (Land O'Lakes)

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth DeLand

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

AdventHealth Ocala

AdventHealth Palm Coast

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)

AdventHealth Wauchula

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Bravera Health Brooksville

Bravera Health Spring Hill

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach)

Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital (Stuart)

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida (Jacksonville)

North Okaloosa Medical Center (Crestview)

ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda

South Miami Hospital

Georgia: 8

AdventHealth Gordon (Calhoun)

Augusta University Medical Center

Candler County Hospital (Metter)

Children's Egleston Hospital (Atlanta)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite

Elbert Memorial Hospital (Elberton)

Northside Hospital Atlanta

Northside Hospital Cherokee

Iowa: 6

CHI Health Mercy Corning

CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

CHI Health Missouri Valley

Genesis Medical Center-Davenport

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Idaho: 2

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)

Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon)

Illinois: 12

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Franklin Hospital (Benton)

Hillsboro Area Hospital

HSHS Saint Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

Marshall Browning Hospital (DuQuoin)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Paris Community Hospital

Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana: 13

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

IU Health Bloomington Hospital

IU Health Jay Hospital (Portland)

IU Health Paoli Hospital

IU Health Tipton Hospital

IU Health University Hospital (Indianapolis)

IU Health White Memorial Hospital (Monticello)

Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Northwest Health-La Porte

Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso)

Northwest Health-Starke (Knox)

Rehabilitation Hospital (Fort Wayne)

The Orthopedic Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Kansas: 4

AdventHealth Ottawa

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam)

Allen County Regional Hospital (Iola)

Ness County Hospital (Ness City)

Kentucky: 11

AdventHealth Manchester

Bluegrass Community Hospital (Versailles)

Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Fleming County Hospital (Flemingsburg)

Georgetown Community Hospital

Logan Memorial Hospital (Russellville)

Meadowview Regional Medical Center (Maysville)

Ohio County Hospital (Hartford)

Saint Joseph Berea

Spring View Hospital (Lebanon)

Louisiana: 4

Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City

Jackson Parish Hospital (Jonesboro)

Minden Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)

Massachusetts: 5

Beth Israel Deaconess Main Campus (Boston)

Brigham and Women's-Main Campus (Boston)

Mass General Hospital-Boston

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

Maryland: 2

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Maine: 2

Maine General Medical Center (Augusta)

St. Joseph Hospital (Bangor)

Michigian: 2

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota: 4

CHI St. Gabriel's Hospital (Little Falls)

Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James

Mayo Clinic, Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester)

Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center (Arlington)

Missouri: 3

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Cox Monett Hospital

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Mississippi: 9

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala (Kosciusko)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun (Calhoun City)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto (Southaven)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake (Carthage)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi (Oxford)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County (New Albany)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo (Yazoo City)

Montana: 1

Big Horn Hospital (Hardin)

North Carolina: 16

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Ashe Memorial Hospital (Jefferson)

Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)

Central Carolina Hospital (Sanford)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Davis Regional Medical Center (Statesville)

ECU Health Medical Center (Greenville)

Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)

Haywood Regional Medical Center (Clyde)

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center (Mooresville)

Lexington Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

Person Memorial Hospital (Roxboro)

UNC Rex Healthcare (Raleigh)

Wake Forest Baptist Health, High Point Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

North Dakota: 5

CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison

CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

Nebraska: 12

Boys Town National Research Hospital (Omaha)

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)

CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

CHI Health Plainview

CHI Health Schuyler

CHI Health St. Elizabeth (Lincoln)

CHI Health St. Francis (Grand Island)

CHI Health St. Mary (Nebraska City)

Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

The Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire: 8

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin)

Cheshire Medical Center (Keene)

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New London Hospital

Southern New Hampshire Medical Center (Nashua)

Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (Colebrook)

Weeks Medical Center (Lancaster)

New Jersey: 2

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

New Mexico: 4

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell)

Los Alamos Medical Center

Lovelace Medical Center (Albuquerque)

University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque)

Nevada: 13

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center (Carson City)

Carson Tahoe Sierra Surgery Hospital (Carson City)

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Henderson Hospital

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (Elko)

Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks)

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (Reno)

Saint Rose Dominican Hospitals-Siena Campus (Henderson)

Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

UMC Children's Hospital (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New York: 3

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NYU Langone Tisch Hospital (New York City)

Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo)

Ohio: 5

Akron Children's Hospital

Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland)

The Cleveland Clinic

Oklahoma: 3

Hillcrest Hospital South (Tulsa)

Jefferson County Hospital (Waurika)

University of Oklahoma Medical Center (Oklahoma City)

Oregon: 5

CHI St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland)

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend

Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville)

Pennsylvania: 4

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

First Hospital Wyoming Valley (Kingston)

Saint Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island: 3

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South County Health (Wakefield)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina: 1

Abbeville Area Medical Center

Tennessee: 14

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton (Covington)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City

Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women (Memphis)

Erlanger Baroness Hospital (Chattanooga)

Livingston Regional Hospital

Southern Tennessee-Lawrenceburg

Southern Tennessee-Winchester

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (Pulaski)

Starr Regional Medical Center Athens

Trousdale Medical Center (Hartsville)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Texas: 26

AdventHealth Central Texas (Killeen)

AdventHealth Rollins Brook (Lampasas)

Ben Taub Hospital (Houston)

BSA Hospital (Amarillo)

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

CHI St. Luke's Health-Patients Medical Center (South Pasadena)

Cook Children's Medical Center (Fort Worth)

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)

Ennis Regional Medical Center

Freestone Medical Center (Fairfield)

Gonzales Memorial Hospital

Huntsville Memorial Hospital

John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth)

Lamb Healthcare Center (Littlefield)

Palestine Regional Medical Center

Palestine Regional West Campus

Paris Regional Medical Center

Parkland Hospital (Dallas)

Parkview Regional Hospital (Mexia)

Seminole Memorial Hospital

St. Luke's Health-Brazosport Hospital (Lake Jackson)

St. Luke's Health-Memorial Livingston Hospital

St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Utah: 7

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Beaver Valley Hospital (Beaver)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital

Kane County Hospital (Kanab)

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Virginia: 9

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (Roanoke)

Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital (Lexington)

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital (Lynchburg)

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Sovah Health-Danville

Sovah Health-Martinsville

University of Virginia University Hospital (Charlottesville)

Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Winchester Medical Center

Vermont: 2

Porter Medical Center (Middlebury)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

Washington: 3

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

Trios Women's and Children's Hospital (Kennewick)

Wisconsin: 7

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Mayo Clinic Eau Claire

Mayo Clinic Health-Oakridge in Osseo

Mayo Clinic Health-Northland in Barron

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison

University of Wisconsin Health University Hospital (Madison)

West Virginia: 4

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)

Logan Regional Medical Center

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (Buckeye)

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

Four states did not have a compliant hospital in the report: Connecticut, Hawaii, South Dakota and Wyoming.