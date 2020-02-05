2,500 children abruptly lose health insurance in managed Medicaid transition

About 2,500 children and young adults in Illinois' foster care system abruptly lost health insurance coverage as the state moved them into a privatized Medicaid system, according to the Herald and Review.

On Feb. 1, Illinois moved roughly 19,000 former foster children into its managed Medicaid system. After the transition, some children and families began experiencing difficulties accessing care and medications because their coverage was inactive.



A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services told the Herald and Review that the change in coverage status happened because of a computer "glitch," which was fixed. The spokesperson said the agency is working with the state's foster care leaders to resolve any other issues.



