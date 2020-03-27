10 hospitals hiring RCM leaders

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. WakeMed Health & Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. PIH Health in Whittier, Calif., seeks a vice president of operational finance.

4. Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., seeks a supervisor of revenue services.

5. Cincinnati Children's Hospital seeks a senior financial analyst.

6. Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Ill., seeks a director of revenue integrity.

7. Samaritan Health Services in Corvallis, Ore., seeks a vice president of revenue.

8. Tufts Medical Center in Boston seeks a director of revenue integrity.

9. Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services.

10. Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital seeks a director of patient financial services.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS provides reporting exemptions for Medicare payment programs

Hospitals face financial fallout from COVID-19: 6 things to know

Senate passes $2 trillion COVID-19 relief plan: Here's what's in it for hospitals



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.