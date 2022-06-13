10 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation is seeking a vice president of development.

2. Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is seeking a philanthropy officer.

3. Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is seeking an associate director of major gifts.

4. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center is seeking a major gifts officer.

5. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.

6. Columbus, Ohio-based Wexner Medical Center is seeking a director of development.

7. Fresno, Calif.-based Community Health System is seeking a development officer.

8. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is seeking a development administrator of principal gifts.

9. Christus Health is seeking a philanthropy/development officer in Beaumont, Texas.

10. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is seeking a foundation gift planning officer.