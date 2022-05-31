10 health systems, hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 of them:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Phoenix, Ariz.-based St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center is seeking a development officer.

2. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is seeking a leadership gifts officer for its Plymouth, Mass., location.

3. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is seeking an officer of major gifts.

4. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center is seeking a major gifts officer.

5. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking a major gift officer of pediatrics.

6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.

7. St. Louis, Mo.-based BJC HealthCare is seeking a philanthropy coordinator.

8. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare is seeking a foundation gift planning officer.

9. Fresno, Calif.-based Community Health System is seeking a development officer.

10. Seattle-based Swedish Shared Services is seeking a philanthropy officer.